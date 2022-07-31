Watch out for August 2 on Netflix: Two new arrivals to stream

August is the month of a fresh batch of content coming on Netflix.

Two upcoming arrivals are slated for August 2, 2022, on Netflix, Flight (2012) and Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse. Both will be available on the streaming app.

What to expect from the two releases:





1. Flight(2012):

A paramount studio production, the movie is about a commuter pilot Whip Whitaker who has a troubled life. On a flight from Orlando to Atlanta Whip’s plane malfunctions and crashes but he manages to save almost all the passengers on board and wakes up in a hospital. An investigation into the crash reveals something shocking.

The movie stars Denzel Washington, Don Cheadle, and Kelly Reilly and is directed by Robert Zermeckis.

Trailer:





2. Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse:

From road rage to couples fighting during the pandemic, in this standup comedy Netflix special, Colombian comedian, Ricardo Quevedo explores the absurdity of situations that test our patience.











