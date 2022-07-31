Watch out for August 2 on Netflix: Two new arrivals to stream

August is the month of a fresh batch of content coming on Netflix.
Two upcoming arrivals are slated for August 2, 2022, on Netflix, Flight (2012) and Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse. Both will be available on the streaming app.
What to expect from the two releases:
A paramount studio production, the movie is about a commuter pilot Whip Whitaker who has a troubled life. On a flight from Orlando to Atlanta Whip’s plane malfunctions and crashes but he manages to save almost all the passengers on board and wakes up in a hospital. An investigation into the crash reveals something shocking.
The movie stars Denzel Washington, Don Cheadle, and Kelly Reilly and is directed by Robert Zermeckis.
From road rage to couples fighting during the pandemic, in this standup comedy Netflix special, Colombian comedian, Ricardo Quevedo explores the absurdity of situations that test our patience.
Palace could pass an unusual statement after Prince Harry releases memoir
Victoria Beckham left fans swooning over an adorable photo of her hubby posing with their daughter
Meghan Markle was not introduced in celebrity circles before the wedding
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused of always coming back to the royals
V crowned as OST King for the Holiday-feels ‘Christmas Tree’
The girl group created a lively vibe with their music