Golden Child Unveils Schedule For “AURA” Comeback

Golden Child is gearing up for their new mini album Aura.

Through the official social media accounts, Woollim Entertainment published a return poster for Golden Child's sixth mini-album through the official social media accounts.

Along with this, the title of the album, AURA was revealed for the first time, along with the release date of August 8. The title song and tracklist have not yet been disclosed.

Although, Golden Child previously surpassed 120,000 copies in Initial Chodong sales with their second regular album, GAME CHANGER, which was published in August of last year, setting a career-high.

South Korean boy band Golden Child was created by Woollim Entertainment in 2017. On August 28, 2017, the group released their EP Gol-Cha.

Daeyeol, Y, Jangjun, Tag, Seungmin, Jaehyun, Jibeom, Donghyun, Joochan, and Bomin are the group's 10 current members.

Former member Jaeseok officially departed the group in early 2018 due to health difficulties.