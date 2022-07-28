Prince Harry, Meghan Markle released Lilibet photo over Jubilee 'anger'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared Lilibet's photo for ulterior motives, says expert.

Neil Sean on his YouTube channel talks about the Sussexes and their 'sheer anger' over Queen's Platinum Jubilee snub.

He said: "We know that when Harry and Meghan returned to California rather abruptly during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

"Then, we've got this bombshell dropped on our mats. And it’s strange because Meghan famously said, 'Why should I serve up my children on a platter for the waiting media or for anyone? It’s not what I want to do.'

"Then what does she do? Serve it up on a platter for the waiting media, for anyone.

"Now, according to a very good source, this was really put out through sheer anger because they felt – and I’m saying the ex-royals that is – and as ever allegedly, that they were so dramatically overlooked that they wanted to obviously make sure that their presence was felt."



"So, by releasing the picture of Lilibet Diana, the world focus would return back on them – a strange thing to do.

"Strange thing to do. But I’m sure you’ll agree. But of course, it did.

"You know, a delightful picture of a beautiful daughter and I thought looked really cheeky in fact, whichever way you look at it."

Harry and Meghan returned to UK in June 2022, two years after quitting their duties as senior royals.