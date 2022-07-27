ENHYPEN tops weekly album chart, makes history

According to Oricon’s chart on July 25, ENHYPEN's latest album Manifesto: Day 1 reached on top of its weekly album charts.

For a fourth time in a row, ENHYPEN’s album topped the weekly album list.

MANIFESTO: DAY 1 follows ENHYPEN’s BORDER: CARNIVAL, DIMENSION: DILEMMA, and DIMENSION: ANSWER.

Swoompi reveals, "The only other foreign artists to have ever achieved the feat to date are Mariah Carey, TWICE, SEVENTEEN, TXT, and BTS."

Earlier this month, ENHYPEN also topped the iTunes Top Albums chart and Line Music’s real-time chart in Japan with MANIFESTO: DAY 1 and its title track Future Perfect (Pass the MIC) respectively.

Currently, ENHYPEN has cancelled their music show appearances this week after three members Heeseung, Jake, And Jay were diagnosed with COVID-19.