ENHYPEN's Sunghoon to appear in web drama very soon

Belift lab, a South Korean media company, confirmed that ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon will make a cameo appearance in MIMICUS on 27th July broadcast.
Sunghoon will appear as a member of the boy group ENHYPEN, also a student at Daehan Arts High School.
The web drama MIMICUS, starring Jo Yu Ri, Yoo Youngjae and more, depicts the tales of students at an Arts high school, their struggles in love, friendship and hard work to make a bright and promising career.
ENHYPEN’s fans are excited to see their favorite Sunghoon’s cameo appearance.
Kourtney Kardashian asks online trolls to 'delete' their 'finstas and live authentically'
"Nothing romantic", Elon Musk had said.
Shakira is fully confident of her innocence and therefore does not accept a settlement
Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu shares reason of her return to gram
Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly already making ‘small but important’ changes to the monarchy
Express UK reported that Prince Charles may avoid using his own name when King due to negative history