ENHYPEN's Sunghoon to appear in web drama very soon

ENHYPEN’S Sunghoon will be making cameo appearance in a playlist original web drama MIMICUS

Belift lab, a South Korean media company, confirmed that ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon will make a cameo appearance in MIMICUS on 27th July broadcast.

Sunghoon will appear as a member of the boy group ENHYPEN, also a student at Daehan Arts High School.

The web drama MIMICUS, starring Jo Yu Ri, Yoo Youngjae and more, depicts the tales of students at an Arts high school, their struggles in love, friendship and hard work to make a bright and promising career.

ENHYPEN’s fans are excited to see their favorite Sunghoon’s cameo appearance.