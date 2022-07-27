Kourtney Kardashian pens down a heartfelt birthday note for grandma who turns 88

Kourtney Kardashian showered love on her grandmother Mary Jo who turned 88 on Tuesday.
Kourtney also penned down a heartfelt birthday note for her grandmother. She wrote, “My special, sweet, chic, sophisticated, smart and most wonderful grandmother. Happy birthday my MJ.”
Kourtney further added, “ so happy you could be one of the only two guests we had when we were legally married, I will always remember this day and night with you.”
Kourtney had her first small wedding in Los Angeles after the Grammys and legally tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California.
