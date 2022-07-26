BTS V becomes 6th most followed K-pop idol on IG, beats BLACKPINK

Surpassing BLACKPINK highest number of 47.7 million Instagram followers, BTS's V has gathered 47.8 million followers, setting a new record and becoming the 6th most followed K-pop idol on Instagram.
The popular South Korean band BTS's V opened an Instagram account in December 2021 and instantly became popular for his charming personality.
V joined BTS as the sixth member of the group in 2011. Being the second youngest member of the group, the singer instantly drew a huge fan following.
V has achieved new heights in recent years, becoming the most followed male K-pop idols on Instagram. He is also ranked ninth for his engagement rate, making him the only K-pop artist who has made it to the top 10 list of Korean music idols.
