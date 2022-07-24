'2 Days & 1 Night' shooting paused after Kim Jong Min tests positive for Covid

'2 Days & 1 Night' shooting paused after Kim Jong Min test positive for Covid

South Korean singer and media personal Kim Jong-min tested positive for COVID-19, announced by the production crew of TV program 2 Days & 1 Night of Korean broadcasting company KBS.

On July 22, Kim Jong-min reported feeling unwell and complaining of a slight sore throat. As a result, he elected to undergo a quick antigen test and was subsequently diagnosed with COVID-19.

As a result, 2 Days & 1 Night has halted filming due to Kim Jong Min’s diagnosis, though the other cast members fortunately all tested negative.

Koyote’s agency statement is as follows:

“On July 23, our artist Kim Jong Min was diagnosed with COVID-19. On July 22, Kim Jong Min developed symptoms of a mild sore throat on the filming set of “2 Days & 1 Night,” so he used a self-test kit for COVID-19, and he tested positive.

"Kim Jong Min has currently halted all scheduled activities and is focusing on treatment in self-quarantine.”