 
close
Saturday July 23, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

K-pop band Blitzers’ new song ‘ Hit the Bass’ filled with footage of Lahore:Video

Blitzers have not just delighted their existing fanbase but also attracted a Pakistani audience

By Web Desk
July 23, 2022

K-pop new song 'Hit The Bass', dropped on Wednesday with a video that pays homage to Lahore, Pakistan's second largest city.

Featuring the famous food street in the city to the mesmerizing visuals of Badshahi Mosque and the Lahore fort, the song even covers a wedding hall decorated in red and gold.

K-pop Blitzer's 'Hit the Bass' ranked up views 1.7 million on YouTube since it posted on July 20.
 
This video has made it to our playlist and has also impressed netizens.

K-pop band Blitzers’ new song ‘ Hit the Bass’ filled with footage of Lahore:Video

The group consists of seven member: Jihnwa GO_U, Juhan, Sya, Chris Lutan and Wooju. The group dubted on May 12, 2021.

One  user of twitter wrote  this is how they 'represent Pakistan'.