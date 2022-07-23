K-pop band Blitzers’ new song ‘ Hit the Bass’ filled with footage of Lahore:Video

K-pop new song 'Hit The Bass', dropped on Wednesday with a video that pays homage to Lahore, Pakistan's second largest city.



Featuring the famous food street in the city to the mesmerizing visuals of Badshahi Mosque and the Lahore fort, the song even covers a wedding hall decorated in red and gold.



K-pop Blitzer's 'Hit the Bass' ranked up views 1.7 million on YouTube since it posted on July 20.



This video has made it to our playlist and has also impressed netizens.



The group consists of seven member: Jihnwa GO_U, Juhan, Sya, Chris Lutan and Wooju. The group dubted on May 12, 2021.



One user of twitter wrote this is how they 'represent Pakistan'.

