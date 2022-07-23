Chuck Lorre, Arielle Lorre decide to end their marriage

TV sitcom guru Chuck Lorre — who created The Big Bang Theory filed for divorce from his third wife, Arielle Lorre after the couple announced their separation in May.

Lorre, 69, who also created Two And A Half Men decided to part ways with Arielle after three years of marriage, TMZ and Variety reported.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Lorre cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce.

The pair confirmed their split in a statement to Variety, “It is with mutual consideration and respect that we have decided to separate.

“Our plan is to move forward in different directions but with great love, admiration, and gratitude for the time we shared. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your support,.”

The couple tied the knot in October 2018.