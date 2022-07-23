Ahead of second Test, Babar Azam says team ‘morale is quite high’

Pakistan Cricket team captain Babar Azam. — AFP/File

GALLE: Pakistan Cricket team’s captain Babar Azam, in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday, acknowledged the efforts of the team in the first Test match in Galle, Sri Lanka.

The team will be playing its second Test match against Sri Lankan on Sunday July 24.

“Morale is quite high,” he said, adding that every player in the team is making a record. “They are taking initiative to accept challenges head on and play their part, which helps us find solutions to play in different conditions.”

Azam added that winning always helps raise the team’s spirits and adds confidence to prepare for the next match. “We want to accomplish what no one has and we are doing so in difficult playing conditions, which is a great feat,” he stated.

He added that the playing eleven will consist of two fast bowlers in the next second Test including Nauman Ali, who has replaced Afridi in the squad.

The 27-year-old says the squad will yet again miss Shaheen Afridi’s action in the next match, and stressed on the need for players to take much-needed breaks in-between games, especially those that involve immense pressure.



“It is very important for players to take care of their physical and mental health. Taking breaks, therefore, helps us relax and deal with the exhaustion of playing back to back matches,” he added.