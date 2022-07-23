BLACKPINK, BTS singers make it to 'Top 20 Instagram Influencers of 2022'

Top 20 Instagram Influencersof 2022 allows Blackpink's Lisa and BTS's V make it to the list

Blackpink and BTS make their way into the World's Top 20 Instagram Influencers List 2022 with Taehyung and Lisa marking their names amongst the many others.



Portuguese professional footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, takes up the first spot, followed by the famous American model and media personality Kendal Jenner. Stars like BTS Jimin, Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Lionel Messi, BTS Suga, BTS Jin, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Zendaya, Blackpink's Jisoo, and Jennie also share the list.

A fan posted the list on Twitter, after which BTS fans started congratulating Taehyung for being ranked ninth, tagging and applauding BTS's recent song Christmas Tree. One fan also compared Taehyung and Lisa, tweeting that "Blackpink's Lisa should be placed at nine."

The list ranks the celebrities according to their influence level rather than just accounting for the follower count. BTS and Blackpink are two popular K-pop bands, and their presence on the list does not surprise the fans at all.