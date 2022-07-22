Investigation in KU suicide attack make headway after sketch of main facilitator released

Suicide attacker awaits van carrying Chinese teachers moments before the blast in the University of Karachi. — Screengrab/File

KARACHI: Investigations related to the suicide attack on the University of Karachi’s Confucius Institute progressed after the sketch of Zaib aka Zoib – the main accused facilitator of the attack – has been released.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has prepared the sketch using CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts.

Zaib is identified as a member of the banned terrorist outfit, Balochistan Liberation Army’s Majeed Brigade. The accused is said to have prepared the bag loaded with explosives for use in the KU attack. The terrorist was residing with the family of Hebtan Bashir, the husband of the female suicide bomber Shari Baloch, in Delhi Colony, police sources reveal.

Zaib was also involved in training other terrorists of the Majeed Brigade and CTD’s records reveal that the 26-year-old wanted culprit was a Brohi Baloch and was five feet seven inches tall.

Sketch of wanted facilitator released by CTD. — CTD

It was further revealed that Zaib also trained Dad Buksh aka Shoaib, the suspected mastermind behind the attack. Dad – a commander of the banned BLA and the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) in Karachi – was trained to become a terrorist in Afghanistan in 2020. He was arrested by police on July 5, and produced before the anti-terrorism court after which the police sought his physical remand.

Four people, including a van driver and three Chinese teachers, were killed in an attack on Karachi University on April 26 this year, after Shari Baloch blew herself up outside the gate of the institute.

