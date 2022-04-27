Law-enforcers stand guard around the vehicle bombed at Karachi University's entrance on April 26, 2022. Photo: Twitter

KARACHI: Three Chinese nationals and a Pakistani van driver lost their lives and four others, including a Chinese national and a Rangers personnel, were injured in a suicide bombing carried out by a female member of an outlawed group, Balochistan Liberation Army, on the premises of the University of Karachi on Tuesday afternoon.



The powerful blast took place at around 1:58pm when the van carrying the foreigners entered the university’s premises from the Maskan Chowrangi gate and reached near the Chinese-built Confucius Institute, a non-profit institute teaching the Chinese language to local students in the port city. The blast was heard miles away and shattered the windowpanes of nearby buildings. The van also caught fire following the blast.

Zone East Police Chief Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muqaddas Haider while talking to journalists after visiting the blast site confirmed that four people were killed and four others were wounded. The deceased Chinese nationals were identified as the director of the Confucius Institute Huang Guiping, Ding Mupeng, Chen Sai, and their Pakistani driver, Khalid. Police investigators also obtained the CCTV footage of the blast, showing that a female suicide bomber self-detonated near the van when the vehicle reached near the gate of the Confucius Institute. The footage shows a burqa-clad woman standing outside the entrance of the Confucius Institute.

Following the blast, law enforcement agencies, including police and Rangers, reached the area and cordoned it off. Ambulances from different welfare organizations also reached the spot and transported the casualties to the hospital.

A spokesperson for the university also confirmed that three of the victims were Chinese nationals, adding that the blast took place near the Chinese faculty van which was coming from the foreign faculty hostel in the university to the Confucius Center near the Commerce Department. “When the van was entering the center, a blast took place which killed three Chinese faculty members, including the newly-appointed director, and two teachers,” a KU spokesperson said. “The driver also lost his life in the incident."

The spokesman added that one security guard who was sitting in front seat survived and one Chinese faculty member sitting near the door on the left side also survived. Two Rangers personnel, who were on security duty behind the van on motorcycle, were also injured. The injured were taken to the Patel hospital.

“Circumstantial evidence, CCTV footage and BLA claims suggest that it was a suicide attack carried out by the terrorist organisation," senior counter terrorism officer Raja Umer Khattab agreed while talking to The News. "The attack was carried out after proper surveillance.”

Bomb Disposal Squad also issued its initial report, declaring it a suicide attack. The BD report suggests that the three to four kilogrammes of high explosives with around one and a half kilogrammes of medium size steel ball bearings were used, adding that the suicide jacket or belt was exploded with the electric push button. Later, some three suspects were also taken into custody from the University by the law enforcement agencies.

Police sources suspected that the female suicide attacker was a former student of the Karachi University while the relevant departments are checking the records. The BLA, while claiming responsibility for the attack through social media, also shared a picture of the purported female terrorist identified as Shari Baloch.

Following the incident, the University of Karachi, in a notification, announced the suspension of classes on Wednesday, April 27.

The Karachi University had expressed security concerns before the incident, sending a letter to the Confucius Institute and had expressed concerns related to the security of foreign teachers. In the letter, which was sent to the institute 26 days ago, the university had written that the foreign teachers were often seen travelling outside of the university premises without accompanying security personnel.

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed the deputy commissioner (DC) East and Superintendent of Police (SP) East to reach the spot of the blast immediately.

The Sindh CM issued directives to shift the injured to the Dow University Hospital, situated near the University of Karachi. He directed officials to ensure all facilities to prevent any casualties. The chief minister has also asked the Karachi commissioner for a detailed report of the blast. CM Shah also reached the Chinese Consulate and briefed the consul general on the explosion at the University of Karachi. He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of three Chinese nationals in the explosion and assured the consul general of a thorough probe into the blast.

Shah vowed that the suspects involved in the blast will be brought to justice. “Some conspiring elements do not like the Pakistan-China partnership,” he said, adding that the elements will be dealt with an iron hand. The chief minister said that the government assigns great value to the services of Chinese expatriates in the country and the province.

The Chinese CG Li Bijian thanked the chief minister for his visit and said he was in contact with the families of three Chinese nationals killed in the blast. "Whatever decision is taken in respect of shifting the dead bodies back to China, the Sindh government would be informed," Li Bijian said.

“The Government and people of Pakistan extend their deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of victims, who lost their lives in the incident,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement. He said the law enforcement agencies were investigating the incident to apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice.

The spokesperson said the cowardly incident was a direct attack on the Pakistan-China friendship and ongoing cooperation.“Pakistan attaches great importance to the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects, and institutions in Pakistan,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar also expressed condolence over the loss of lives in the attack.“Shocked and saddened at the loss of innocent lives in a cowardly terrorist attack in Karachi,” wrote Hina on Twitter, adding, “I offer my deepest condolences to the Chinese government, people and families of victims.”

In addition, President Dr Arif Alvi also strongly condemned the University of Karachi attack and expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident. “Pakistan will take the terrorists involved in the incidents to task,” said the President, adding, “Our hearts go out to the Chinese people in this hour of distress.”

Condemning the blast incident, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the attack. “I am sure the Sindh Police will ferret out the terrorists and they will soon be in the clutches of law,” said Bilawal, adding that fool-proof measures should be taken to ensure security of the Chinese citizens in Pakistan.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday strongly condemned the suicide attack at the Karachi University.In a message, he offered his condolences to those foreigners and compatriots who were killed in the suicide attack.

Maulana Fazl said he was equally feeling the pain and suffering of the victims and their families at this crucial hour. He asked the government to make foolproof arrangements for the safety of foreigners, especially Chinese brothers.

Also, provincial ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Mukesh Kumar Chawla inspected the site of the suicide bombing at the gate of Confucius Institute on Tuesday. In-charge CTD Omar Khattab, Deputy Commissioner East Asif Jan Siddiqui and SSP East briefed the provincial ministers about the incident and preliminary findings. Talking to media, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon termed the incident tragic. He said police and other law enforcement agencies were investigating the incident thoroughly. The provincial minister mentioned that they had capable police officers who had resolved all such incidents of terrorism that had occurred in the metropolis in the past.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan strongly condemned the Karachi University blast and expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the incident. The minister sought a report from chief secretary and IGP Sindh into the incident. The interior minister said the Centre would work with the provincial governments to ensure safety of foreigners.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb also condemned the act of terrorism in Karachi and said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s priority was to improve the law and order situation in the country. “We will work with the Sindh government to prevent such incidents in future,” said Marriyum.