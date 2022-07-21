'England, can you take Harry back? We don’t like him' :Tweet goes Viral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being poked fun at for their respective origins.
After the Duke's speech at the UN, where he spoke controversially over about the current world, US citizens on Twitter came forward to ask Britons to 'take Harry back'.
“Hey England, can you take Harry back? We don’t like him. - The US," said author Buzz Patterson.
The viral tweet then got a reply from TalkTV panellist Esther Krakue: “You gave us Meghan. Consider Harry karma. -The UK”
Ester then received applause from the netizens, who dubbed it a “perfect response”.
Meanwhile, a user added because they “gave us James Corden back”, the UK should “send them Prince Andrew”.
