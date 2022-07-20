BLACKPINK Lisa's song Money hits 600 million streams on Spotify

BLACKPINK’s Lisa made Spotify history as her song ‘MONEY’ surpassed 500 million streams.
"Money" is also the fastest song by any female K-pop artist to reach the 600 million mark.
Lisa is one of richest member of BLACKPINK, as of June 2022, her estimated net worth is USD 14 million
She’s is also the face of famous luxury brands, such as Celine, Mac, Samsung, Prada, and Scotch whisky brand Chivs.
Congratulations, to Lisa on her historic achievement.
