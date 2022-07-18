Nasser Hussain praises Afridi, Amir, advises India to learn to play left-arm pacers

Shaheen Shah Afridi clean bolds Indian batter during ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match. -File photo

LONDON: Former English captain Nasser Hussain has appreciated Pakistani pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Amir and advised Indian batters to learn to play left-arm bowlers.



The former cricketer was speaking to the media after India won its first ODI series in England since 2014-15 after defeating the hosts by 5 wickets.

Nasser Hussain lauded India’s bench strength, asking them to not be “timid” and play fearlessly.

“India are a very strong team, but they need to learn from what happened in the past. In the last T20 World Cup in the UAE they were a bit timid with the bat, so they need to stop being that. When you have Pandya and Pant in the middle order and then Jadeja that rope to follow, you don’t need to be timid at the top,” he said when asked if the Men in Blue are prepared for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

He highlighted a couple of events when Indian batting collapsed against left-arm bowlers.

“They need to play to left arm [pace bowling] a little bit better. History tells you that Shaheen Shah Afridi blew them away one evening in Dubai, Mohammad Amir blew them away one afternoon at the Oval in a final, and Reece Topley has blown them away here [at Old Trafford].

“They need to be a bit more tensed to their batting so some of their seamers will come down in a T20, in the last two overs with 20 to win. One of those seamers will need them to get across the line,” Hussain added.

‘Virat Kohli will be fine after break’

About former Indian skipper Virat Kohli who is struggling, Nasser Hussain said once Kohli is back from the break, he would be fine.

“They have got fit; they have seamers to die for. Their batting, Virat Kohli will be fine. Once he is out of the break, he will be absolutely fine. They are positioned nicely. They just got to play ICC tournaments just like they play bilateral tournaments.”