 
close
Saturday July 16, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Kensington Palace says William's Earthshot Prize is an independent charity

Kensington Palace says William's Earthshot Prize is an independent charity

By Web Desk
July 16, 2022
Kensington Palace says Williams Earthshot Prize is an independent charity

Kensington Palace on Friday announced that Prince William's Earthshot Prize has become an independent charity after "a hugely successful first two years as part of The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge".

The palace made the announcement in a statement. Check out the full statement below:

Kensington Palace says Williams Earthshot Prize is an independent charity