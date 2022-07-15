Travis Barker returns to stage with Machine Gun Kelly since hospitalization

File footage

Travis Barker returned to the stage with a rocking performance during Machine Gun Kelly’s star-studded concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, delivered his first performance at The Forum after being hospitalized with ‘life-threatening’ pancreatitis.

Barker went shirtless as he rocked the title track from MGK’s Tickets to My Downfall and Bloody Valentine.

“There’s a person I grew up idolizing that I became friends with and he believed in me. And never more have I wanted to jam to a song that he and I created. LA’s own Travis Barker, make some noise for him tonight,” MGK, 32, cheered, as Barker took to the stage.

On June 28, Barker was rushed to the hospital for pancreatitis. He explained on his Instagram Story: “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalised ever since.”

“This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment, I am currently much better,” he shared.

Meanwhile, The Kardashians alum described the experience as “scary and emotional.”



