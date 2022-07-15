Beyonce joins TikTok, amasses more than 3 million followers within hours

Beyonce has finally posted her first TikTok, which includes a Cardi B appearance.
The 40-year-old singer shared a video of fans dancing and singing along to her recent single Break My Soul, on Thursday afternoon. The one-minute clip featured members of the public as well as American rap superstar Cardi B.
The star has amassed more than 3.4 million followers within hours of joining the site.
Beyonce captioned the post: “Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B.”
