R Kelly’s alleged victim reveals they are ‘engaged’

File Footage

R Kelly’s alleged victim Joycelyn Savage has recently revealed that she is engaged to the singer.



According to Independent, Savage reportedly mentioned that the R&B crooner, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison on sex trafficking and racketeering charges last week, is her fiancé in a letter written to a federal judge in which she also pleaded for his “leniency”.

“My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I’m Robert Kelly’s fiancé[e],” she wrote in a letter.

“I’m writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be,” she remarked.

In the letter, Savage claimed that the singer is not “the monster” but a “gentleman”.

“Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be. The Robert I know is very sweet, gentle, and kind. At the end of the day, he has always made sure that I’m taken care of, and any other women he was with as well,” added the aspiring singer.

Savage further alleged, “We have a very special connection and are deeply in love. I still support Robert to this day because I love him and will always be here to support him.”

Interestingly, Savage denied the allegations about Kelly, calling it “baseless and absolutely untrue”.

“It breaks my heart that the government has created a narrative that I’m a victim. I’m a grown woman, and can speak for myself which is why I wanted to provide this letter to the court. He is a great man, with a great heart and deserves to be home with his loved ones who are ready to support him,” she asserted.

Meanwhile, Savage’s family expressed “strong doubts” about the engagement claims.