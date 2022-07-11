 
Monday July 11, 2022
Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh enjoy quality time at Måneskin concert in Rome

By Web Desk
July 11, 2022
Hollywood star Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt were recently clicked at a concert in Rome.

The mother-daughter duo was seen attending a live show of the Italian rock band Måneskin on Saturday evening.

In the pictures from the show at Circo Massimo, the Eternals star, 47 and 16-year-old Shiloh were all smiles as they enjoyed a gala time.Angelina Jolie took some time off from her hectic schedule and spent time bonding with daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt in Rome. They attended Maneskin concert.

The Academy-Award winner and Shiloh were seen singing along, clapping and having fun as they stood in the audience.

Jolie and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt's daughter, Shiloh recently became an internet sensation after a video of her dancing to Vegas by Doja Cat went viral.

Jolie also shares Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara,17, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with ex-husband Pitt.