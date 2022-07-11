Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh enjoy quality time at Måneskin concert in Rome

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt were recently clicked at a concert in Rome.

The mother-daughter duo was seen attending a live show of the Italian rock band Måneskin on Saturday evening.

In the pictures from the show at Circo Massimo, the Eternals star, 47 and 16-year-old Shiloh were all smiles as they enjoyed a gala time.Angelina Jolie took some time off from her hectic schedule and spent time bonding with daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt in Rome. They attended Maneskin concert.

The Academy-Award winner and Shiloh were seen singing along, clapping and having fun as they stood in the audience.

Jolie and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt's daughter, Shiloh recently became an internet sensation after a video of her dancing to Vegas by Doja Cat went viral.

Jolie also shares Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara,17, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with ex-husband Pitt.