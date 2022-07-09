Ayaz Sadiq, Salman Rafique resign from federal, Punjab cabinets run party campaign

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique (L) and Federal Minister Ayaz Sadiq.— Twitter/Facebook/File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Ayaz Sadiq and Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Saturday resigned from their posts in order to run PML-N's campaign in by-polls scheduled to be held in 20 constituencies of Punjab on July 17.



Sadiq confirmed the news, adding that the decision to resign from his position as Minister for Economic Affairs was taken due to “personal reasons.”

“Due to my personal reasons, I am unable to continue holding the office,” the federal minister wrote in the resignation sent to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.



“I would continue to work for the country and the party with the best of my abilities,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Rafique also resigned from his position due to “personal reasons”. It was learnt that Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz has accepted his resignation.



CM Hamza has sent the approval of his resignation to governor Punjab.

Rafique said that being the provincial minister he wasn’t able to participate in the by-election campaign; however, now he plans to run the campaign with full enthusiasm as the party aims to win all 20 seats.

Confirming the news, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the two ministers have resigned because elections are being held in their constituencies; however, they will be reappointed in their positions after the elections.

PTI's reaction

Following the news, former information minister and senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said PM Shehbaz should also resign and run the campaign; however, PTI will win no matter what.



“#importedhukumatnamanzoor has become such a big campaign on which the masses have belief,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that PM Shehbaz’s entire cabinet would have to resign in the next few weeks.

