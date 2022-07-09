Nicola Peltz’ family gatecrash her Italian honeymoon with hubby Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz' family gatecrashed her dreamy honeymoon with hubby Brooklyn Beckham.
The Holidate star’s parents, Nelson Peltz and Claudia Peltz, along with brother Will Peltz and his girlfriend joined the honeymooners in Portofino as per Daily Mail.
Nicola’s brother also dropped a picture of his parents enjoying the lavish yacht trip as Nelson planted a sweet kiss on his wife’s shoulder.
He also shared a snap of his sister relaxing beside her hubby along with some friends and family members.
Nicola and Brooklyn were captured several times engaging in PDA while they celebrate their union on the romantic getaway.
David and Victoria Beckham’s son and the billionaire heiress tied the knot in a lavish star-studded ceremony on April 9th 2022.
