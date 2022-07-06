CCTV footage shows Haleem Adil being taken away by men in plain-clothes from a Lahore hotel room.

LAHORE: Top PTI leader in Sindh Haleem Adil Sheikh has been taken into custody by policemen in civies from a Lahore hotel, a spokesman of the MPA said on Wednesday.



The MPA's spokesman claimed that he was taken into custody by men in plain-clothes in the wee hours, however, the claim has not been confirmed by the police so far.

The spokesman said that Haleem Sheikh had been taken into custody from a hotel in the provincial capital where he had reached a day earlier.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI leader's daughter confirmed that "He [Haleem Adil Sheikh] was picked up from his hotel in Lahore at 3:30 am by men in civilian clothing, we have no idea where he is right now or if he is safe!"

The CCTV footage being shared on social media shows a double-cabin car pulled over outside the hotel. Plain-clothes men entered the hotel and took Sheikh away with them.

Condemning the PTI leader's detention, former governor of Sindh Imran Ismail said the detention is not being revealed anywhere.

"It is feared that criminals in the Sindh government have abducted him," he asserted.

He also warned that the Sindh government would be responsible if Haleem was harmed in any way whatsoever.