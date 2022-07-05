Netizens slam Katy Perry for prochoice tweet on Roe v Wade ruling

Katy Perry was recently criticised by social media users after she expressed her disappointment with the US Supreme Court’s decision to end women’s constitutional rights to abortion.

On Monday, the 37-year-old turned to Twitter and wrote, “Women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler.”



However, in no time, the Twitteratti lashed out at Roar crooner for backing anti-abortion candidate Rick Caruso for LA mayor and some even called her “hypocrite” for her pro-choice tweet.



One user commented that the songstress should have done “a little more research before supporting an anti-abortionist”.

Another remarked, “Rick Caruso has supported many government mandated forced birth candidates and you support him. You’re much dimmer than a sparkler.”

Meanwhile, a few also bashed “celebrity girl bosses like the singer and Gwyneth Paltrow who are now posting about reproductive rights while they endorsed Rick for mayor.

Other user mentioned celebrities such as Kardashians, George Lopez, and Snoop Dogg who spoke against US Court’s recent decision but supported anti-abortionist during mayor elections.



