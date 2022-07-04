Johnny Depp's new post suggests he's ready to rule the ocean again

Johnny Depp's new photo suggests as the Pirates of The Caribbean star is all set to rule the ocean again.

The Hollywood star, 59, has seemingly given his life a new start and hope after winning defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.



Depp gave double bliss to his fans on Saturday as he shared his stunning photo on Instagram soon after sharing a clip in which he's seen getting a new tattoo on his wrist.

In the photo, the 59-year-old looks relaxed and calm in casual outfit while enjoying boating, giving an impression as he's ready to rule the ocean again as he did in the Pirates of the Caribbean as Captain Jack Sparrow after burying the battle ax.

The actor captioned the photo: “a little lull in Stockholm… between shows JD X.”

Johnny Depp's millions of fans showered love on Depp's new amazing look shortly after he shared the picture. British model Naomi Campbell also dropped numerous heart emoticons in the comment section.