‘What the hell is wrong with these people?’: Jemima slams PML-N's new protest call

Jemima Khan, the first wife of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan. -Picture Sky News

LONDON: Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, has lashed out at the PML-N for announcing a protest outside her London residence, saying her 88-year-old mother has nothing to do with Pakistani politics.

She took to Twitter to express her vexation on the matter after the PML-N announced a protest in response to PTI’s call to gather in Hyde Park on July 2 and then march to Avenfield House — Nawaz Sharif’s London residence.

“What the hell is wrong with these people @pmln_org ? Another mass demonstration announced outside my 88-year-old mother’s house this weekend. This is the third time! What has my mum got to do with Pakistani politics? It’s disruptive for her and a total waste of police time,” she tweeted.

Both PML-N and PTI have planned tit-for-tat protests in the UK capital at the residences of the rival leaders.

London-based PML-N leader Rashid Nasrulah said: “If Imran Khan’s followers come to the house of our leadership in London, then we will come to the house of Imran Khan’s children. It’s very simple.”

Back in April, following the ouster of PTI Chairman Imran Khan from power through a no-confidence motion, PTI workers — both home and abroad — staged protests against what their leader termed a "foreign conspiracy" against his government.

As the protests also erupted in London outside of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's Avenfield residence, the party's stalwarts and supporters decided to retaliate and announced that they would hold a demonstration outside the house of Jemima.

The move was widely condemned on social media as netizens maintained that since Jemima was not related to Pakistani politics, she should not be dragged into the matter.