Citizen files petition against likening politicians to donkeys

KARACHI: A citizen has filed a petition in a sessions court against likening politicians to donkeys.
In his petition, the citizen said that the "donkey is a hardworking and innocent animal and it is unfair to link it with corrupt politicians."
The petition was filed by a citizen against another, saying that "a citizen likened politicians to donkeys", asking the court to order the FIA to register a case against them.
In this regard, the court sought an answer from the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing on July 5.
