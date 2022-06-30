Citizen files petition against likening politicians to donkeys

A labourer uses donkeys to transport sand on a street in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on January 20, 2020. — AFP/File

KARACHI: A citizen has filed a petition in a sessions court against likening politicians to donkeys.

In his petition, the citizen said that the "donkey is a hardworking and innocent animal and it is unfair to link it with corrupt politicians."

The petition was filed by a citizen against another, saying that "a citizen likened politicians to donkeys", asking the court to order the FIA to register a case against them.



In this regard, the court sought an answer from the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing on July 5.

