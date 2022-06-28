Cabinet approves six-month multiple visas for Afghan transporters

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif chairs his first cabinet meeting. APP/file

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to boost trade with Kabul and Central Asian nations, the federal cabinet on Tuesday decided to offer multiple visas to Afghan transporters.

The federal cabinet meeting was held today with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in the chair in Islamabad.

The meeting also discussed the current political situation in the country and other matters of importance, according to the PM Office.

A day earlier, PM Shahbaz approved the import of super-critical quality coal from Afghanistan in Pakistani rupee instead of dollars to help generate low-cost electricity in the country, APP reported.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to improve the mechanism for transportation of Afghan coal, expressed concerns over the rising price of coal in the international market.

He said the rise in coal price was also one of the reasons behind the generation of expensive electricity by the coal power plants operating in the country. The premier said that the import of Afghan coal in Pakistani currency would save the foreign exchange.

He was told that the import of Afghan coal – initially for Sahiwal and Hub power plants – would save around $2.2 billion annually.

PM Shahbaz directed the authorities concerned to devise an effective mechanism for the purpose to help generate low-cost power generation and provide relief to the domestic and industrial consumers.