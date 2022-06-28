Shahid Afridi fined on motorway for overspeeding

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has been fined for overspeeding on the motorway while travelling to Karachi from Lahore.
The star cricketer was challaned Rs1,500 by the motorway police for violating speed limits on the highway.
The former captain praised the motorway police and said that the law is equal for all.
Shahid Afridi also took selfies with motorway police personnel.
