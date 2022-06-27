 
close
Monday June 27, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Devin Booker reacts to Kendall Jenner’s post following breakup

The former couple began dating in 2020 but waited until February of the following year to make their romance Instagram-official

By Web Desk
June 27, 2022

Devin Booker has reacted to Kendall Jenner’s latest sunbathing photo and left fans guessing about their future.

The 26-year-old supermodel shared a slideshow Sunday leading with a sunbathing snap, and eagle-eyed fans noticed the professional basketball player, 25, “liked” the social media post.

Jenner returned the favor, “liking” a photo that same day of Booker playing baseball.

Multiple outlets reported last Wednesday that the duo had called it quits after two years together.

A source told ET that "Kendall feels like they're on different paths,"

They "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page."

Another source revealed: "Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half."

Kendall started dating Devin in 2020. The couple took a road trip to Sedona, Arizona later that year.