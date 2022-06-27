Devin Booker reacts to Kendall Jenner’s post following breakup

Devin Booker has reacted to Kendall Jenner’s latest sunbathing photo and left fans guessing about their future.
The 26-year-old supermodel shared a slideshow Sunday leading with a sunbathing snap, and eagle-eyed fans noticed the professional basketball player, 25, “liked” the social media post.
Jenner returned the favor, “liking” a photo that same day of Booker playing baseball.
Multiple outlets reported last Wednesday that the duo had called it quits after two years together.
A source told ET that "Kendall feels like they're on different paths,"
They "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page."
Another source revealed: "Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half."
Kendall started dating Devin in 2020. The couple took a road trip to Sedona, Arizona later that year.
Johnny Depp is seemingly trying to not return to court after winning a defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard
BTS ARMY is over the moon as Big Hit on June 25 announced J-Hope’s solo album
Nick Cannon speaks about failed relationships in a new interview
Halle Berry raises voice against US Court decision over Roe v Wade being overturned
Lori Harvey says she is really excited for the summer while sharing plans about her skincare brand
Kendall Jenner stepped out in casual attire for a meet-up with Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye on Sunday