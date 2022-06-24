Sharon Stone shares her painful story of miscarriages, says ‘It is no small thing’

Sharon Stone shared the story of her ‘most painful phase of losing nine children through miscarriages.
Earlier this week, the 64-year-old actress commented on a PEOPLE Instagram post featuring an exclusive interview with Peta Murgatroyd, who recently opened up about losing a pregnancy while her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy, was in Ukraine.
"We, as females don't have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage," revealed Stone, who is the mother of three sons through adoption: Quinn Kelly, Laird Vonne, and Roan Joseph.
"It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure."
She continued, "Instead of receiving the much-needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need. Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology have become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in the effort."
An influencer, who was covering the blockbuster lawsuit, recently claimed that Johnny Depp confided in her
Fans are convinced that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's feud is over\
Rakul Preet posts first dance video on social media
Zoha Zuberi is also featured on Spotify's EQUAL Global playlist alongside artists from Poland, Morocco, Peru and more,...
Ranbir Kapoor discusses about married life and his movies
They include the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Jamaica, Belize, the Bahamas and Papua New Guinea.