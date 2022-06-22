Moonis Elahi gets interim bail in Rs720m money laundering case

A banking court in Lahore grants Moonis Elahi interim bail till July 4. Photo: Geo News/file

LAHORE: A banking court in Lahore on Wednesday granted interim bail to PML-Q’s senior leader Moonis Elahi till July 4 in a case pertaining to money laundering worth Rs720 million.



Last week, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) filed a case against former federal minister Moonis and others, following a report by the anti-corruption circle. The case, according to the agency, pertains to alleged money laundering of Rs720 million.

The court directed Moonis to submit Rs500,000 as a surety against the bail till July 4.

Elahi's counsel Amjad Pervaiz said that the case against Elahi is based on political grounds. He said that Muhammad Khan Bhatti has also acquired interim bail in the same case, but Moonis has sought bail for the first time.

The case

According to the FIR, a probe against Moonis under the Money Laundering Act was started two years ago.

The FIR further said that the report by the Sugar Commission said that Moonis was allegedly involved in money laundering.

Former prime minister Imran Khan had tasked the FIA to investigate the sugar crisis throughout the country and find out who benefited from it.

Subsequently, a report by the agency released last year claimed that top PTI members as well as Moonis were among those who had allegedly gained from the sugar crisis in the country.

In addition, a money laundering case has been filed against Nawaz Bhatti, nephew of Muhammad Khan Bhatti, the secretary of Punjab Assembly, and Mazhar Iqbal, a peon at RYK Sugar Mills, said the FIR.

FIA said that both Bhatti and Iqbal have been arrested.