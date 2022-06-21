Johnny Depp daughter Lily's sweet comments about famous dad amid Amber Heard's allegations

Johnny Depp, who stayed away from his kids amid Amber Heard's allegations against him, was supported by her daughter Lily Rose.

Depp, who has emerged victorious in his defamation case against ex-wife, recently revealed that the main motive for the trial was clearing the air for the sake of his two kids.



Lily-Rose came to her father's defense when abuse allegations were first made. She shared a screenshot of a local law enforcement statement that clarified that they “found zero evidence of any crime at the scene.”

Shortly after she even shared a since-deleted Instagram post back in 2016 as news of abuse allegations first broke.

"My dad is the sweetest, most loving person I know, he's been nothing but a wonderful father to my little brother and I, and everyone who knows him would say the same," she wrote alongside a throwback photo of herself and her father.

The 59-year-old actor, who shares two children Lily Rose-Depp, 23, and Jack Depp, 20, with ex-wife Vanessa Paradis, said in a statement: "Since I knew that there was no truth to it whatsoever, I felt it my responsibility to stand up, not only for myself in that instance, but stand up for my children. I wanted to clear my children of this horrid thing they were having to read about their father, which was untrue."