Selena Gomez says Steve Martin, Martin Short are ‘original gangsters’

Selena Gomez recently dished on working alongside comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

During her conversation on the Awards Chatter podcast, the 29-year-old singer talked about producers’ idea of having a female and someone completely generations off in the series.

Gomez said that Martin and Short ‘didn’t know’ her work. “They tell people all the time, I guess we didn’t really know what to expect, someone coming in who’s younger,” she said.

“But I couldn’t have been luckier because they called me. I talked to everyone for a while and I just told them all my fascination behind true crime. It happened and I can’t picture the show with three men,” she added.

She continued: “So I think Steve and Marty knew of me. I don’t know if they necessarily knew any of my work. Not necessarily the same, because I watched all the classics with my mom growing up but it had been a while and I had not seen nearly enough because they had both done a lot.”

"Then once I started working with them, I started watching Plains, Trains and Automobiles and started watching all the other little ones.

"I’d come on set the next day and be asking him questions about the movie. He would just get a kick out of it because it’s so fun to see what they’ve done. They are the original gangsters,' she said.