Yumna Zaidi gives special shout-out to Dua Zehra’s father Mehdi Ali Kazmi: ‘we support you’

Pakistan’s leading actress Yumna Zaidi extended her support for Mehdi Ali Kazmi, father of Dua Zehra on Twitter in her special Father's Day tribute for him.



The Pyaar Ke Sadqay star appeared to be standing strong beside the heartbroken family of Dua Zehra – a teenage girl who went missing on April 16 from the Golden Town area of Al Falah in Karachi.



Recently, Yumna took to her social media platform and paid tribute to Kazmi this Fathers Day for his efforts to get his daughter back.

"Happy Father's day to Mehdi Ali Kazmi father of Dua Zahra... thanks for being a great father. We support you," tweeted Yumna.

Within no time, Yumna’s post garnered endless praise from her fans.



