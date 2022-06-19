Disney in ‘secret negotiations’ with ‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown for new role

File footage

British actress Millie Bobby Brown is reportedly having secret talks with Disney executives for a multimillion dollar deal for a possible future in the Star Wars series.

Brown, who gained popularity for her role as Eleven in the Netflix sci-fi drama series Stranger Things, has negotiated terms with Disney executives – and could have a £12million payday.

As per media reports, the Enola Holmes actress, 18, her father and manager Robert are already friends with franchise boss Kathleen Kennedy, who is currently overseeing TV and film projects in the Star Wars universe for Disney.

It has been reported that Brown, who is currently making million dollars from one episode for the new series of the Netflix saga, could get 15 times that for a Star Wars flick.

A source revealed that, “Brown is on Disney’s radar for the new Star Wars projects. She’s had contact with Kathleen, who is aware of her desire to feature in a movie or play a central role in one of the new TV projects for Disney Plus.”

The conversations are informal but there’s huge mutual respect there, the insider revealed.

“The Disney executives know just how much of an icon she is already for the 10 to 30-year-old audience and what that brings in terms of appeal. She could easily take home $15m for a first film or series,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Brown has Stranger Things season 4 Volume 2 and Enola Holmes 2 commitments to finish, but has time in her schedule next year if things move quickly.