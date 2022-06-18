Dua Zahra's father approaches Supreme Court against SHC verdict

Mehdi Kazmi (L) and Dua Zahra. — PPI/Screengrab from interview

Mehdi Kazmi, who is Dua Zahra's father, Saturday filed a petition in the Supreme Court against Sindh High Court (SHC's) decision that allowed his daughter — who had mysteriously gone missing from Karachi in April but later declared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed — to decide where she wants to go, with her parents or husband.

In his petition, Kazmi pleaded to the Supreme Court for an immediate hearing of the case and called the SHC's decision faulty.

The petition also stated: "The medical records revealed Dua's age to be 17. According to National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and academic documents, she is 14 years old."



On June 8, the SHC allowed Dua to decide if she wants to go with her parents or her husband. "In light of all the evidence, this is not a case of kidnapping," said the three-page written order by Justice Junaid Ghaffar.



"...the alleged/minor Dua E Zahra Kazmi, pursuant to her statement on Oath and Age Certificate is set at liberty to decide as to whom she intends to reside and go along," the order read.