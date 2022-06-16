 
June 15, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion's ghost from past revisits her, wants Tory Lanez to ‘go to jail

Megan Thee Stallion claims Lanez offered her ‘a million dollars’ to stay quiet about the alleged incident

By Web Desk
June 16, 2022
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has  revealed that she wants strict punishment for Tory Lanez over allegedly shooting her.

The 27-year-old “WAP” musician was shot in both feet in June 2020. She alleged that the shooter was fellow rapper Lanez, who was a friend at the time.

Lanez – real name Daystar Peterson – has been charged with felony assault. In November 2021, he entered a “not guilty” plea.

Megan opened up about the incident – which took place after an alleged argument broke out between Lanez and her former friend Kelsey Harris – in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

Speaking about her past friendship with Lanez, she said: “I thought we had a real connection. I thought he knew me. And I never would’ve thought he would’ve shot me at all.”

Megan continued: “I never put my hands on this man. I never did anything to him. There was an argument. People argue everyday. Friends argue everyday.”