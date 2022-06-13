Robert Downey Jr celebrates Johnny Depp’s victory in defamation trial over FaceTime

Robert Downey Jr. was reportedly over the moon after Johnny Depp defeated his ex-wife Amber Heard in a bombshell defamation trial as the Iron Man star celebrated the verdict with his friends over FaceTime.
According to New York Post, Depp’s close friend Josh Richman shared spilt the beans during a live stream charity event for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
“John, thank God it’s over,” Downey Jr. told the Pirates of the Caribbean star over the FaceTime call.
The 59-year-old Hollywood star was in the UK when the verdict in the infamous trial was given.
Joined by his friend and staff, Depp cried and screamed before Jeff Beck flipped off the television screen, recalled Richman.
Richman also shared that Depp had no intention of dragging his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss in the nasty court battle.
Moss also was not impressed when Heard’s legal team called her to testify in the court.
Richman continued: “Her [Moss] goddaughter was like did Johnny Depp push you down the stairs? She was like ‘no.'”
