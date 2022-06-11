Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon says 'happiest' scene in show was her 'death'

Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon admits shooting her death was surreal on the hit Netflix series.

"Maybe it's weird to say it, but while I'm shooting my death scene, I was so happy," Jung told Variety. "It was the most comfortable scene I ever had."

"It's because I've been living with my character over a few months, and then there is a time that I have to let her go, and I kind of feel like I can happily let her go, because I can understand," she added. "Maybe not fully, but I'm the one who can understand her most in this world, so I know her stress, and I know how her life was [such a] struggle and hard. So it wasn't that bad or sad."

Although Jung's character was killed in season 1, there is conjecture that she might return as Kang's twin sister in season two.