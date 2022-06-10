Pak vs WI: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat first in second ODI

Pakistan's Khushdil Shah (2ndL) celebrates his victory with teammate Mohammad Nawaz (L) as West Indies's Jayden Seales reacts during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on June 8, 2022. -AFP

MULTAN: Pakistan will be looking to win the series when they take on West Indies in the second ODI today at the Multan Cricket Stadium (MCS).

The Babar Azam-led team won the opening match on Wednesday by five wickets thanks to Khushdil Shah’s late fireworks.

The visitors, electing to bat first after winning the toss, scored 305 runs which the green shirts successfully chased in the last over.

The Pakistani skipper was in his sublime touch scoring the 17th century of his ODI career and breaking several other records.

He was declared player of the match but he nominated Khushdil as the player of the match for his power-hitting on the crucial stage of the match and played a vital role in the victory of the team.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony, WI captain Nicholas Pooran had said that despite hot weather and facing the best team against his young squad, the boys played well.

He had said that he was confident with the overall performance of the team, adding that victory and defeat were part of the game.

The stadium was jam-packed with spectators eager to see Babar and his boys do some outstanding work with the bat to win the opening game against the Nicholas-led West Indies team.

The spectators not only supported the Pakistan team but also the visiting team.

It is important to note that batter Mohammad Haris could not play in the last match, which raised concerns over selection. The experts were of the view that he should have been given a chance if he was included in the playing XI to give him confidence.

Weather report



According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the temperature in Multan is expected to remain at 43 degrees today.

In the previous match, umpire Aleem Dar had to leave the field after his health deteriorated due to hot weather.

Umpires and match referee for second ODI:

Ahsan Raza and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires)

Aleem Dar (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire)

Mohammad Javed (match referee)