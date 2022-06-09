Jennifer Aniston grills Sebastian Stan on infamous scene in Pam & Tommy

Jennifer Aniston grilled Sebastian Stan on the infamous scene in episode two of his Hulu series Pam & Tommy
During Variety's 30-minute Actors on Actors episode, which dropped Thursday, the 53-year-old Emmy winner asked, 'How do you prepare for that? How does it read to you on the page?'
'The train of thought starts to go into panic mode. It was a tricky scene to shoot, because we didn't know if it was really going to work - if it was going to be too much or not,' Sebastian explained.
'There were components, manual and prosthetics and things, and people with wires sort of plugging things into sockets.'
'Well, yeah. Look, we have the benefits of CGI. But we went old school for it, which was an interesting experience,' Stan noted.
Elsewhere in the interview, the Friends alum said Sebastian would've made a great Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) while he identified more with Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) 'because I get very sort of neurotic.'
Jennifer then confessed she wanted to shoot a rom-com in Manhattan with Stan, who gushed that he 'could just live in Notting Hill the movie forever.'
