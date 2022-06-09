PTI female lawmakers protest outside Parliament against election, NAB bills

The picture shows PTI female members protesting outside the Parliament House on June 9, 2022. — Screengrab/ Geo News Live

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to record their protest against the election and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) bills, the female parliamentarians belonging to the PTI Thursday staged a demonstration outside the Parliament House.

The protest was led by the party's leaders Aliya Hamza, Kanwal Shauzab, and Maleeka Bokhari.

The protesters tried to enter the Parliament House building by climbing onto the gates to record their protest. They chanted slogans of "imported hukoomat namanzoor" (foreign government unaccepted) against the rising inflation in the country as well as the bills expected to be passed by the coalition government during a joint session.

Some of the protesters also carried utensils to the site of the demonstration.

In a bid to ward off any untoward incident, police personnel also reached the site of the protest.

Last month, the National Assembly passed bills to abolish the PTI government's electoral reforms giving overseas Pakistanis the right to vote through i-Voting and electronic voting machines (EVMs). Some bills related to the laws of the National Accountability NAB were also passed.

Earlier this month, President Arif Alvi had refused to sign the bills, after which the coalition government had decided to call a joint session for the passage of the bills.