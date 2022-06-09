Queen Elizabeth said no to Prince Harry and Meghan's request for pictures: expert

Hardly anything positive has been written or said by the British media about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their visit to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The tabloid media and some pro-monarchy royal experts are targeting the couple for one reason or the other.

A royal biographer said Queen Elizabeth refused to allow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to bring a private cameraman to take their children's picture with the monarch.

Speaking on GB News, royal biographer Angela Levin said the Queen's answer was "absolutely not" because she said it was a private event.

Levin said that the Due and Duchess was unhappy to hear the answer because the pictures with the Queen would have made a lot of money.'

Answering a question regarding the couple's visit to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, she said ,"The Palace made sure that Harry and Meghan realised the Royal Family has moved on."

Harry and Meghan also celebrated their daughter Lilibet's birthday in the UK.