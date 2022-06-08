 
Photos of Harry and Meghan's daughter suggest Thomas Markle's genes won

By Web Desk
June 08, 2022
Royal fans and experts are flooding social media websites with comments on whether Lilibet looks like her father or resembles her grandfather Thomas Markle

A famous body language expert said Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet looks more like her grandfather Thomas Markle.

Commenting on a collage of pictures featuring Lilibet and Meghan's father ,body language expert Jesus Enrique Rosas said, "Thomas' genes won the race here.no contest ."

Lilibet's first birthday was celebrated in Windsor amid Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who are based in California travelled to the UK to attend the celebrations along with their two children.