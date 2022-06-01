Bringing ‘lotas’ in Punjab Assembly was a ‘shameful' act: LHC CJ

A view of Punjab Assembly during the election of chief minister on April 16. Screengrab

LAHORE: Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Ameer Bhatti on Wednesday said that bringing ‘lotas’ in the Punjab Assembly by the lawmakers was a "shameful" act.

A five-member larger bench of the LHC headed by Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti, resumed the hearing on separate pleas — filed by PTI and PML-Q — against Hamza Shahbaz's election as CM.

At the outset of today’s hearing, Advocate Amir Saeed Rawn, PML-Q’s counsel apprised the court that IG Punjab ordered the police to enter the Punjab Assembly. The counsel argued that the IG Punjab had said that the police entered the House on the directives of the court.

At this, LHC CJ Ameer Bhatti said, “Everyone saw what had happened in the assembly [on that day].” The provincial assembly secretary apparently did not fulfil his responsibility, the judge observed.

The judge was referring to the ruckus that took place during the election of Punjab CM on April 16. Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari was manhandled by the PTI lawmakers before the police intervened and restored the discipline in the legislature.

The PML-Q’s lawyer said that the deputy speaker had changed his loyalty and he was supporting the opposition instead of his party, the PTI.

“Instead of giving answers, you are taking the case in another direction,” the judge told the lawyer.

Justice Bhatti remarked the way the deputy speaker was treated on that day was regrettable. The assembly’s secretary comes under the speaker and the deputy speaker, observed the court.

Giving his arguments, Barrister Ali Zafar, PTI’s counsel, said that the Supreme Court's brief verdict is also enough for implementation.



“The constitution says whoever has a simple majority will become the chief minister,” says Ali Zafar. He said that the courts cannot interfere in parliamentary affairs, adding that the Constitution protects the speaker’s ruling.

He said the speaker used his constitutional powers during the election for the slot of the chief minister. “The courts can only interfere in the parliamentary affairs when the speaker’s action is based on dishonesty,” argued the PTI’s lawyer.

He said it is a historic case and the entire nation is looking toward the court.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing till June 6.



LHC orders to make president, Punjab governor part of case

A day earlier, the LHC directed to make President Arif Alvi and newly appointed Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman parties on petitions challenging Hamza Shahbaz's election as the provincial chief minister.

During the course of the proceedings, the PTI’s counsel had argued that the speaker cannot administer the oath to a chief minister as per the Constitution.

At this, the LHC CJ had remarked that they wanted to hear the president and the governor.

Meanwhile, the larger bench directed to make the president and the governor parties through their respective secretaries. The judge directed the PTI’s lawyer to make a change in the petition accordingly and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow.