Irked by no progress in Dua Zahra case, SHC orders to take back charge of IG Sindh

Dr Kamran Fazl. Photo: file

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday stopped Inspector General Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Kamran Fazl from working over his failure in producing Dua Zahra before the court.

The SHC ordered the authorities to take back the charge of the post from Dr Kamran Fazl.

SHC orders to produce Dua Zahra on May 30

On May 24, the SHC had ordered the police of all four provinces and the law enforcers to produce Dua Zahra before it on May 30.

During the course of the proceedings, the court instructed the interior secretary to order the police force of all the four provinces to take all possible measures about the recovery of Dua Zahra.

According to a police report submitted in the court, Dua Zahra’s location was traced in Balakot, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through mobile phone signals but her phone was switched off yesterday.

Expressing his annoyance, Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro remarked that neither the suspects' CNICs were blocked nor any action was taken in this regard so far.

The judge stated, “We are bound by the law and will take action against whoever is violating it.”

He remarked that the girl has to be produced before the court so that her testimony could be recorded.

The judge asked whether the police were present when the girl recorded her statement in the Lahore court. At this, a police officer apprised the court that they were present in the courtroom but they were not given the girl’s custody.

“You missed the opportunity when you could have taken her custody and now you were chasing the mobile phone,” remarked the judge.

At this, the prosecutor general sought one-week time to recover Dua Zahra.

Justice Aga Faisal warned the court will issue an order against the officer who fails to meet the task. Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing till May 30.



