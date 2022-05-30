PM Shahbaz Sharif to embark on 3-day Turkey visit tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will embark on his third foreign visit to Turkey on May 31 (tomorrow) after assuming power last month, Geo News reported Monday.
The premier is visiting Turkey on the invitation of President Tayyip Erdogan.
According to details, a high-level delegation will accompany the prime minister on the tour during which talks will be held to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries and enhance trade and investment opportunities.
Earlier, PM Shahbaz Sharif visited Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates after assuming office on April 11.
It is pertinent to note that the last interaction between the leaders of the two countries came when the Turkish president called the Pakistani premier to congratulate him on his election as the PM.
In the phone call, Erdoğan "wished that the election results would be beneficial for the friendly and brotherly people of Pakistan," according to the Presidency's Directorate of Communications.
Erdoğan had said they closely follow developments in Pakistan, and Turkey is bound by a deep-rooted history, friendship and brotherhood.
He had also noted that Pakistan did not give up on democracy and the rule of law, despite all the difficulties and obstacles. “Turkey is ready to support Pakistan in all manners as it has done so far.”
Lawyer Amjad Pervaiz says PM Shahbaz has nothing to do with bank accounts opened or closed in the past decade
PM Shehbaz Sharif says that taking charge of premier at this critical juncture was not easy
Foreign Office spokesperson Iftikhar says details of visit will be shared later
Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir was booked in a case under PPC Sections 138 and 505
"By the time he reached Islamabad, only 15 to 20 cars were accompanying his caravan," says Aurangzeb
Imran Khan says he has written a letter to the chief justice asking whether PTI had right to protest in a democracy