PM Shahbaz Sharif to embark on 3-day Turkey visit tomorrow

PM Shahbaz Sharif (L) and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. Picture courtesy Anadolu

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will embark on his third foreign visit to Turkey on May 31 (tomorrow) after assuming power last month, Geo News reported Monday.

The premier is visiting Turkey on the invitation of President Tayyip Erdogan.

According to details, a high-level delegation will accompany the prime minister on the tour during which talks will be held to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries and enhance trade and investment opportunities.

Earlier, PM Shahbaz Sharif visited Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates after assuming office on April 11.

It is pertinent to note that the last interaction between the leaders of the two countries came when the Turkish president called the Pakistani premier to congratulate him on his election as the PM.

In the phone call, Erdoğan "wished that the election results would be beneficial for the friendly and brotherly people of Pakistan," according to the Presidency's Directorate of Communications.

Erdoğan had said they closely follow developments in Pakistan, and Turkey is bound by a deep-rooted history, friendship and brotherhood.

He had also noted that Pakistan did not give up on democracy and the rule of law, despite all the difficulties and obstacles. “Turkey is ready to support Pakistan in all manners as it has done so far.”